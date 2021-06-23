Chainlink (LINK) Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Chainlink has a total market cap of $7.72 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $17.85 or 0.00054486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00021147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00608010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00077866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.