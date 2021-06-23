ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report sales of $40.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.07 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $37.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $158.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $707.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,425,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,326,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 988,726 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 804,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 175,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

