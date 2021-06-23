Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $364.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.96. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $364.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

