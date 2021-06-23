Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $706.99 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $678.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

