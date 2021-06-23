ChartEx Market Capitalization Achieves $196,462.48 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $196,462.48 and $3,457.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00111292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00173286 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,577.53 or 0.99815325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

