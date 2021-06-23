ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $163,733.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,444.58 or 0.99841656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00058346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.