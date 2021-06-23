China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.649 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from China CITIC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.56.

Shares of CHCJY opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68. China CITIC Bank has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.