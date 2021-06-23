China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.649 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from China CITIC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.56.
Shares of CHCJY opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68. China CITIC Bank has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.83.
About China CITIC Bank
