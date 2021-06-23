Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,829 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,447.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,403.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.38 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

