Christine Flores Sells 32,169 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,278,530.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $913,824.43.

On Friday, May 21st, Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,177,461.48.

On Monday, March 29th, Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,829,493.40.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,312,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835,710. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 323.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $233,189,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

