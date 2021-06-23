Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 796,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,050. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

