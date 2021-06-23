CIBC Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.93.

TSE:AP.UN traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.84. 96,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,917. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.50 and a twelve month high of C$46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at C$712,432.26.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

