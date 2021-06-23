CIBC Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CBWBF remained flat at $$28.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.