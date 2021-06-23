CIBC Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWB. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE:CWB traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 67,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,061. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.78. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.