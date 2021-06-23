CIBC Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 28,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,095. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

