CIBC Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.61.

Shares of OR stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,470. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.19. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

