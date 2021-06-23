CIBC Boosts The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$92.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.53.

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$79.80. 951,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,471. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$53.54 and a one year high of C$82.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$79.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

