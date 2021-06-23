CIBC Cuts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$15.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.78.

Alamos Gold stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.72. 176,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,175. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.63.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

