CIBC Cuts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$41.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

EDVMF traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

