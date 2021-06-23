CIBC Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.38.

Shares of FVI stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

