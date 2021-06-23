CIBC Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FVI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.38.

Shares of TSE FVI traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.10. The company had a trading volume of 359,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,539. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

