CIBC Cuts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$95.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.86.

TSE TD traded down C$0.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total value of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Insiders have sold 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857 over the last quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

