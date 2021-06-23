CIBC Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

APYRF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. 3,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.