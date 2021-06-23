CIBC Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.88.

Shares of CWB stock traded up C$0.26 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,061. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.78.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

