CIBC Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.61.

Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.30. 129,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,343.57.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

