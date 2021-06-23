CIBC Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

