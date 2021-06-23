CIBC Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMU.UN traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.82. 27,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,906. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$10.77 and a 52 week high of C$17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.