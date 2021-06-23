CIBC Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $97.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

AEM traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. 98,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,583. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

