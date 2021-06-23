CIBC Raises OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$3.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

OceanaGold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 15,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

