CIBC Trims Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Target Price to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.34.

Shares of EQX traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$17.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

