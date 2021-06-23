CIBC Trims Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Target Price to C$23.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TORXF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TORXF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. 42,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,820. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.