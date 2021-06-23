Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $236.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

