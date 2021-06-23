Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.47

Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 290221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

