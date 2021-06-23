Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

