Cindicator Trading Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $77,702.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.00598516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.