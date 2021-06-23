Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Neutral

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSLLY. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.29. The stock had a trading volume of 67,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.05. CSL has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.58.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

