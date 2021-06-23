Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,708 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hologic worth $17,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.