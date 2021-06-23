Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after acquiring an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.75.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

