Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,037 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

Shares of IAC opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

