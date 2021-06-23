Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Markel worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Markel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,186.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,204.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $880.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

