Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.66. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

