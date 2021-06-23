Citigroup Inc. Has $15.44 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 117,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of WestRock worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

WRK opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

