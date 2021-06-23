Citigroup Inc. Has $17.59 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of CarMax worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

