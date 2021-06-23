Citigroup Inc. Has $18.23 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of A. O. Smith worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

AOS opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

