Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

