Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Catalent worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,055 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

