Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 1,249.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,206 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of Fastly worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,123 shares of company stock worth $11,415,418. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.32.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

