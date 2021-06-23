Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,997 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

