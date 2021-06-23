Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 80,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,195,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

CTXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 967,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 709,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares during the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

