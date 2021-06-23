Civitas (CIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $204,596.83

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Civitas has a market capitalization of $204,596.83 and approximately $15.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 61.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023918 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002097 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,130,659 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

