Claire Louise Smith Sells 12,903 Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) Stock

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) insider Claire Louise Smith sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £19,999.65 ($26,129.67).

Shares of LON ZYT traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 162.50 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 34,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,173. Zytronic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £26.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.75.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

